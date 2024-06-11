Symmetry Peak Management LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,718,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,983,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Zillow Group by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,886. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $438,772.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,053.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $438,772.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,053.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,579 over the last ninety days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

