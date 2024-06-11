Tcwp LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tcwp LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Tcwp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $33.83 on Monday, hitting $1,440.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,540. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,339.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,237.25. The stock has a market cap of $667.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.09 and a 12-month high of $1,449.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,353.35.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

