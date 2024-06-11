Tcwp LLC Trims Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tcwp LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $7.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $309.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,382 shares of company stock valued at $74,610,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

