Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading 1.8% Higher

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.49. 117,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,341,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,057,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,395,000 after purchasing an additional 84,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $105,328,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,648,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,928,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,720 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

