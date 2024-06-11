Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion and $65.94 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Tether Profile
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 115,086,088,089 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,496,265,357 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
