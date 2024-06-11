Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,720 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.62. 4,202,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,654,633. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $179.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

