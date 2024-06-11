Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $822.34 million and approximately $48.03 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000813 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000631 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000684 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,005,580,017 coins and its circulating supply is 985,015,608 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

