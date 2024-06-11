TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in TFI International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Trading Down 1.2 %

TFII stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.68. 337,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,369. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.57. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.94 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International Announces Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFII. CIBC reduced their price target on TFI International from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

TFI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.