The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,618 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.5% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,189,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,243,140. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $273.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.