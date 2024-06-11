The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,976 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.26% of J. M. Smucker worth $34,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $157,077,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,837 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after acquiring an additional 999,315 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12,722.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 331,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,441,000 after acquiring an additional 202,092 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SJM traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.31. 127,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,799. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $154.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

