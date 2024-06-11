The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.69.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.19. The company had a trading volume of 57,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

