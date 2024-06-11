The Root Network (ROOT) Price Hits $0.0444 on Top Exchanges

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, The Root Network has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One The Root Network token can now be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Root Network has a market cap of $46.10 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.0480865 USD and is down -10.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $6,321,616.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Root Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Root Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

