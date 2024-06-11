TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.20 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 135.20 ($1.72). Approximately 637,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 745,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.40 ($1.71).

TI Fluid Systems Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £683.75 million, a P/E ratio of 965.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 141.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TI Fluid Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,285.71%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

