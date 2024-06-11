Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. 195,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,194. The firm has a market cap of $155.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $338,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,485,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,518,555.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,950,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 428,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

