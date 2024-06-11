Tobyn David Shannan Sells 430 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.22, for a total value of C$26,754.26.

Tobyn David Shannan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Tobyn David Shannan sold 1 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.28, for a total value of C$61.28.

Shopify Price Performance

TSE:SHOP traded up C$1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$88.38. 452,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,333. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of C$63.16 and a one year high of C$123.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Shopify from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

