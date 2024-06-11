Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 4,836 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NYSE NWN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 44,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,299. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

