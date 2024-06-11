Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the period. DT Midstream comprises approximately 1.3% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DT Midstream worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DT Midstream by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after buying an additional 1,128,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,638,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1,176.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 799,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DT Midstream by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after purchasing an additional 266,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 186.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 66,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,045. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

