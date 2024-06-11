Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys 8,358 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Sunoco comprises approximately 0.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Sunoco worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $2,036,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Hand acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,915.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $479,570.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sunoco

Sunoco Price Performance

NYSE SUN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.31. 71,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,545. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.