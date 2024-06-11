Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 70,623 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. 330,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,758. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.48%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

