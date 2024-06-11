Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $96,655,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $82,209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 16,621.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 219,742 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 189,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $23,934,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.67. 67,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

