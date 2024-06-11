Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$22.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Transcontinental and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.08.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TCL.A

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental Company Profile

Shares of TCL.A opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.65. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$10.11 and a one year high of C$15.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.