Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 239,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 68,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$21.27 million and a PE ratio of 0.04.
Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.
