TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 470,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 638% from the average session volume of 63,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
TriStar Gold Stock Up 17.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$47.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.17.
TriStar Gold Company Profile
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.
