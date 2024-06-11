Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Oddity Tech stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 36.37. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Oddity Tech by 8.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its position in Oddity Tech by 78.2% during the first quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Oddity Tech by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 436,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

