United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $850.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 17.7% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

