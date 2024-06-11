Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $23,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,622.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.6 %

UHS traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.74. 31,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,250. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $190.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average of $164.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

