US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $61.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USFD. Barclays raised their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Get US Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

US Foods stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.