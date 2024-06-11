Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5777 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLYPO stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

