Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 611.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $362.42. The company had a trading volume of 725,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.03 and its 200 day moving average is $330.25. The company has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $363.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

