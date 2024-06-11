Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,441 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.84. The stock had a trading volume of 131,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,638. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

