Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.00

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $90.89, with a volume of 153721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.76.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
