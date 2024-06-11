Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.00

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $90.89, with a volume of 153721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,765,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,947,000 after purchasing an additional 175,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,459,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,523,000 after acquiring an additional 185,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,881,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 270,168 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.