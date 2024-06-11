Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,227,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,108,000. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 88,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $57.71 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,473. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.