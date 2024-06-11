Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 243,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,734,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,207,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,302,000 after buying an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,706. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.16 and a 200 day moving average of $180.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

