Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.