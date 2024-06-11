Verge Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.60 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $83.50 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,958.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.57 or 0.00662459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00115799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00038362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.00260834 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00075982 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

