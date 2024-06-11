Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 11,175 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 11,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $268,647.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,530,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,964,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,602 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $38,448.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,851 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $92,886.12.

On Friday, May 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 13,879 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $333,234.79.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 8,184 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $196,497.84.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 65,432 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $1,601,121.04.

On Monday, May 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 29,446 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $729,082.96.

On Friday, May 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 44,527 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $1,081,560.83.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,388 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $467,638.56.

On Monday, May 13th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $161,529.12.

On Thursday, May 9th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE USAC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.76. 262,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. Equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 512.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 70,282 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 35.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,288,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.