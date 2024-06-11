Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 13th

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, June 13th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 18.9 %

Vicarious Surgical stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,569. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Vicarious Surgical has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.27.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,623,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 269,523 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $585,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $390,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

