VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.88. 3,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 9,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.
The company has a market cap of $136.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.0191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.
The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.
