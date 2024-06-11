Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 57.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

EDF stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

