Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIFree Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.49% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 58,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

