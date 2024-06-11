Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 5.82% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUFB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $704,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

