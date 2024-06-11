Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.02 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.