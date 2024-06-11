Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.85 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,866,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,562,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 128.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $7,373,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR opened at $306.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $247.52 and a twelve month high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

