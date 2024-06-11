Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,663,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,292,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,662,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,507,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,438,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HELO stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $625.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

