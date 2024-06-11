Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

GLD stock opened at $213.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

