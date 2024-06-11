Vista Investment Management Acquires 1,224 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 516,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FNB. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FNB

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.