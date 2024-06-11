Vista Investment Management Acquires 544 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $82,272,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 73.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after purchasing an additional 317,509 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 74.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 230,885 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 393,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,789,000 after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,810,000 after purchasing an additional 161,922 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,876. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.26. 52,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,788. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $122.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

