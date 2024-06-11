Vista Investment Management Buys 3,608 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vista Investment Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,401,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,444,000 after buying an additional 58,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after purchasing an additional 552,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 314,172 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,673. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $137.46.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

