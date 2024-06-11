Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Purchases $29,969.10 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vistra Trading Up 3.4 %

Vistra stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,692,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average is $59.22. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vistra by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 155,533 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.