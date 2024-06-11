Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Purchases $29,969.10 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Vistra Trading Up 3.4 %
Vistra stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,692,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average is $59.22. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vistra by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 155,533 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
