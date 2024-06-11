VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires 1,930 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CleanSpark by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CLSK opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14.

Insider Activity

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

